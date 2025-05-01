King Charles shares Royal bond through art with cousin Lady Sarah Chatto

King Charles even painted the portraits of his parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

King Charles is not the only member in the Royal Family with a deep passion for painting and the arts.

Lady Sarah Chatto, 61, daughter of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, the 1st Earl of Snowdon, also shares a strong creative streak, much like her cousin, King Charles.

Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, had two children: David and Sarah. Unfortunately, the couple separated after a turbulent two-year split and finalised their divorce in 1978.

During those years, 14-year-old Sarah often spent holidays at royal estates such as Sandringham bonding with her cousins Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Later in life, Sarah developed a profound passion for landscape painting- an interest she shares with her cousin, King Charles.

Since 1995, she has participated in numerous art exhibitions under her maiden name.

Remarkably in a recent show, over three quarters of her paintings were sold, showcasing her growing popularity in the art world. Her artistic talent has not gone unnoticed. She has earned prestigious awards, including the Winsor & Newton Prize in 1988 and the Creswick Landscape Prize in 1990.

On the other hand, King Charles is a skilled watercolour artist. The monarch's love for art began in childhood, as it's been reported that he even painted the portraits of his parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.