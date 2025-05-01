Kanye West’s son 'hacks' Kim Kardashian account amid custody Issue

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West seeminlgy hacked her social media account as Kanye West reignited custody drama.

On Wednesday, April 30, the SKIMS mogul’s Instagram, which boasts over 357 million followers, featured an unexpected post that quickly raised eyebrows.

"Sub to Saint’s channel," the caption read, alongside a close-up image of what appears to be a YouTube channel under the handle @S4intsking.

Fans were quick to speculate that Kim’s eldest son had taken over her account to promote his new account, with one playfully commenting, "Saint done hacked the IG for the promo lolol… smart man."



The nine-year-old’s alleged stunt on social media came just as his father, who officially changed his name to Ye, sparked new controversy over custody issues with Kim, 44.

The Heartless rapper, whose face was completely concealed by a black mask, can be heard saying, "I’mma go get these kids, man!" in a viral video.

"I’mma go get these kids, bro. I’m talking to the lawyers — it gets to the point where I don’t lose my f***ing mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids," he added, as per Hollywood Unlocked.

For the unversed, Kim and Kanye, 47, are parents to North, 11, Saint, a seven-year-old, Chicago, and a five-year-old, Psalm.

While the couple finalised their divorce in 2022, the Yeezy founder has frequently voiced frustrations about co-parenting.

This latest outburst is far from the first time Ye, who is married to Bianca Censori, has aired grievances about custody.

Back in March, the Donda rapper accused Kim and the "Kardashian mob" of limiting his parental rights.

"I DON’T WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM," he wrote in a since-deleted lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter).