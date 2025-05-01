Buckingham Palace issues update as King Charles, Queen Camilla host important event

King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla held an important event at Palace on Wednesday to highlight community-based cancer care projects to support people suffering from the chronic disease.

The monarch, who's cancer treatment is still going on even a year after his diagnosis in February 2024, encouraged people to stand firm, stating: "The darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion."

The royal family shared the video from the event on its official Instagram account with a meaningful statement: "The King and Queen hosted a reception in recognition of the incredible work that community-based organisations do to support those living with cancer, and to raise awareness of preventative actions people can take to avoid cancer."

The statement continued: "Accompanied by The Duchess of Gloucester, Their Majesties spent time with representatives from their patronages, including @MacmillanCancer and @MaggiesCentres, and learnt more about the practical work delivered by other initiatives, such as:

-- @MoveDanceFeel, which unites women affected by cancer through dance;

-- Rainbow Boxes (@wicci.office), which offers practical items as people start cancer treatment;

-- …and @WigsForHeroes, which supports people facing cancer related hair loss.

The Palace also shared the list of the guests - who were also champions of cancer charities - attended the event, including broadcaster Adele Roberts, former footballer Ashley Cain, and actor Richard E Grant, thanking them for all that they do.

During the event, the King and the Queen were also treated to a performance by the amazing Check + Change Choir, who were brought together by the Lorraine campaign, which spreads awareness of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

The 76-year-old monarch, who continues to receive treatment more than a year later, was joined by Queen Camilla and the Duchess of Gloucester at the event celebrating charitable work undertaken by local and national organisations.

Shortly before the reception, a personal message from the King was shared on social media, highlighting his experience living with cancer.

The message read: "Each diagnosis, each new case, will be a daunting and at times frightening experience for those individuals and their loved ones."

The King added: "But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity."



