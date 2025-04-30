Chelsea Handler weighs in on second marriage after Ralph Fiennes rumour

Chelsea Handler has recently made final decision about second marriage.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, the comedian revealed that she “is definitely looking for a British husband”.

Sharing her reason, Chelsea said, “I'm single at the moment, and very happy to be free.”

“Although now, I could use a husband - a British on, specifically - because I need to get the hell out of my country,” explained the 50-year-old.

Therefore, Chelsea added, “I'm going to recant that statement. I am definitely looking for a husband.”

Last month, the actress and comedian sparked romance rumours with British actor Ralph Fiennes, after the pair were spotted together leaving the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Later, Chelsea shut down speculations and told Entertainment Tonight that she and Ralph were only walking to another party with other group of people

However, she then appeared to shut down the speculation, while suggesting she wasn't interested in getting serious with anyone.

“I don't think Ralph Fiennes is marriage material. And I don't think I'm marriage material. I don't think either one of us is getting married,” she stated.

For the unversed, Chelsea had long-term relationship with fellow comedian Jo Koy, while she's also been linked to chef Bobby Flay, hotelier André Balazs, rapper 50 Cent, comedian David Alan Grier and former Comcast Entertainment Group CEO Ted Harbert.

“I say yes initially, and then I slowly break up with them right after the proposal; that's happened twice. If I were to fall madly in love and marriage was on the table, I might try it,” mentioned the This Means War actress.

However, Chelsea pointed out, “I always want the world to be full of possibilities and, to me, marriage means this is your only possibility. It's like the end of the party and now you're stuck with this person.”