'The Weeknd' in awe of 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' co-stars Barry Keoghan, Jenna Ortega

Hurry Up Tomorrow set to release on May 14

The Weeknd is all set to make his debut on big screen with actors Jenna Ortega and Berry Keoghan in upcoming film, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

Originally named as Abel Tesfaye, the Blinding Lights hitmaker will be starring in his first feature film, which has a complex theme.

The Weeknd has expressed how star struck he was to collaborate with the two superstars.

While talking about Barry, the 35-year-old opened that him and the Irish actor are super good friends and so SatlBurn star was always in his mind for the role.

“He was always number one on my list for his role. What makes him different from Jenna is that his talent is so raw, it just comes so naturally to him”, the Canadian singer added while talking to Variety.

Meanwhile, he was also in awe of Ortega’s talent. According to him, the 22-year-old brought so much depth to the character.

The Starboy vocalist shared, “There was a scene where Trey and I looked at each other like, ‘On paper, this is just ridiculous – how is it going to translate on screen?’”

“And she said, ‘I have an idea.’ She led that whole scene – none of it was rehearsed, and a lot of my reactions in it are not acting.”

The Weeknd starrer is set to release on May 14.