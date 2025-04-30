Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds show support to Hugh Jackman amid legal drama

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds step out to celebrate Hugh Jackman’s big night

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds returned the favour of Hugh Jackman’s consistent support of the couple, by showing up for him at his off-Broadway play, Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes.

Lively, 37, and the Deadpool star, 48, were pictured walking to the theatre, holding hands on Tuesday, April 29th.

The Gossip Girl alum sported a loose-fitting black leather top with matching leather pants, while her husband opted for a white button-down, beige pants, and a red jacket.

After the performance, Jackman and Reynolds, who have been longtime friends, shared a hug at the stage door.

This comes after Jackman supported Lively and Reynolds at the premiere of her movie, Another Simple Favor, over the weekend.

The couple posed with Jackman at the red-carpet and Lively went on to share the snaps on her Instagram Stories.

At the time, Age of Adaline star penned down, “I couldn't love these people more if they were my own blood.”

Jackman has also extended support to Lively previously at the premiere of her 2024 movie, It Ends With Us, which brought her to her legal battle with co-star Justin Baldoni.

The Greatest Showman star is also expected to appear in court in the following proceedings.