Prince Harry takes big step to continue key royal mission in new announcement

Prince Harry is set to make headlines as his upcoming appearance has been announced which is close to his estranged brother Prince William's heart.

The Duchess of Sussex has taken a significant step to continue the key mission of her late mother, Princess Diana. The only charity bearing the name of the People's Princess, the Diana Awards, has launched the 'Pledge to Invest' program for young changemakers.

According to People, the former working royal will travel to Las Vegas on May 6 to become a part of a panel discussion hosted by the CEO of the Diana Award, Dr. Tessy Ojo.

The Diana Award’s 'Pledge to Invest' initiative is a part of the "AI platform for business transformation ServiceNow's Knowledge 2025 conference."

Prince Harry will be joined by the President of Global Customer Operations at ServiceNow Paul Fipps and two young receivers of the organisation's Legacy Award, Sikander "Sonny" Khan and Christina Williams.

The key figures will discuss “youth leadership and how employers can proactively create pathways for young people to enter and thrive in the workplace."

A statement released by Dr Ojo further said, "Companies that invest in youth leadership today are cultivating the workforce, innovators, and consumers of tomorrow."

The 'Pledge to Invest' is an "opportunity for forward-thinking businesses to make a strategic, measurable, and high-impact investment in the future of youth leadership."

The CEO said that The Diana Award has been supporting and uplifting young people to overcome challenges for the past 25 years.