Patti LuPone breaks silence over ‘American Horror Story’ season 13 return

Patti LuPone on ‘American Horror Story’ season 13 return

Patti LuPone might have mastered the art of witchcraft on screen, but when it comes to returning to American Horror Story, she’s not about to pull a disappearing-and-reappearing act.

In a recent chat with Gold Derby, the Broadway legend firmly — and quite sassily — closed the spellbook on coming back for season 13 of the FX anthology series.

When the interviewer brought up the idea that AHS creator Ryan Murphy was looking to “bring the group back together,” LuPone wasn’t exactly buying into the reunion hype.

“What group is that, though?” she asked, clearly skeptical. After being told it was “the really, really cool people,” she replied with a laugh and a dry, “Yeah, I don’t think so,” adding, “I think he was probably talking about the guys.”

LuPone first dabbled in the dark magic of the AHS universe as Joan Ramsey in Coven (Season 3) and made a return in American Horror Story: NYC (Season 11).

While she’s clearly enjoyed her past roles, the vibe of a season 13 comeback just isn’t calling to her.

Reflecting on the spooky similarities between her roles in AHS and the Disney+ series Agatha All Along, she quipped, “Well, I just finished that season with the tarot cards, I feel like a witch — it’s all lining up.”

And LuPone’s not alone in passing on another round of horror.

Fellow AHS alum Jessica Lange was even more blunt when asked about a possible return.

Speaking at the Glasgow Film Festival for the premiere of Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Lange was hit with the classic “Will you come back if it’s the final season?” question. Her answer? A solid, “Oh Christ, no.” When pressed further, she doubled down with a laugh and a definitive, “No.”

Lange starred in five seasons of American Horror Story, starting from the very beginning with 2011’s Murder House. But much like LuPone, she seems to have moved on from the haunted hallways and hexes.

So if Season 13 does end up being the grand finale, it sounds like it’ll be without some of the show’s most iconic ladies — and we’ll just have to accept that some witches retire their brooms for good.