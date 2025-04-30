Ed Sheeran reshares snap of Taylor Swift’s ‘jam’ shade at Kanye West

Ed Sheeran revives Taylor Swift’s 'jam' dig at Kanye West

Ed Sheeran just shared a sweet and spicy memory from his photo vault, and yes — Taylor Swift’s sense of humour was the real star, maybe targeted at Kanye West.

The 34-year-old singer took to Instagram recently to post a round of throwback pictures from an old phone, and one gem stood out, a homemade jar of jam from none other than Swift herself, complete with a cheeky message that gave a playful jab at none other than West.

The jar came with a handwritten label from Swift, now 35, that read, “Yo Ed – I’m really happy 4 you and I’m gonna let you finish but this is the best JAM OF ALL TIME, – T.”

A clever nod, of course, to West’s now-legendary interruption at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards where he stormed Swift’s acceptance speech to proclaim, “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!”

Clearly, Swift didn’t let that moment go to waste.

Not only did it spark a feud that stretched over a decade — inspiring several diss tracks and lyrical nods between her and West — but it also became the punchline of her jam jar humor.

Sheeran, in true chill fashion, captioned the post by noting, “it was pretty good jam.”

And that’s all the internet needed.

Swifties were quick to jump in with their reactions, with one fan commenting, “Tay really used that line EVERYWHERE,” and another declaring, “SHES GOT JOKES.”