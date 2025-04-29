Christina Applegate breaks down as she reveals her father's death on podcast

Applegate's parents divorced when she was 5 months old her father remained in her life

Christina Applegate is grieving the recent loss of her father, Robert “Bobby” Applegate.

The 53-year-old actress revealed the heartbreaking loss during the April 29 episode of her MeSsy podcast.

“You’re probably wondering why I’m, like, crying right now. I’m sorry. My dad just passed away a week ago,” she told co-host JoAnna Garcia Swisher. “This is the first time I’ve really cried.”

Applegate admitted she hadn’t fully processed the loss yet. “I think I wasn’t allowing myself to have that yet. Too busy with this, too busy with that. We knew he was going to die. Is that an excuse for not feeling?”

As Swisher reflected on her own grief of losing both parents in just two years, she called the experience “insanely sad,” adding, “They are a tether. I felt very untethered.”

“I don’t know the relationship that you had with your dad,” she said. “But my relationship with my dad, he’s a soulmate, and my mom was my best friend.”

Applegate shared that while she didn’t grow up with her father — “He and my mom separated when I was, like, 5 months old” — he remained in her life, along with her two siblings and stepmother.

Reflecting on her upbringing, Applegate also spoke about her mother, Nancy Priddy.

“Your tools were a little off,” she said with love. “But instinctively, as parents, you’re either going to right the wrongs... or take what they have. We’re doing such a better job.”