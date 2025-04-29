Meghan Markle blushes over Prince Harry's viral remarks about her

Meghan Markle lit up over Prince Harry's words, admitting she 'didn't know he said that'

Meghan Markle was caught off guard when she learned what Prince Harry had been saying about her to the press.

During her April 28 appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, the Duchess of Sussex lit up when the host brought up Harry’s People magazine interview from April 15.

“Your husband just shared publicly for the first time, he said, ‘I am so happy for my wife, and fully support absolutely everything she’s done and continues to do,’” Lima revealed.

Meghan blushed and broke into a smile, admitting it was the first time she was hearing his remarks.

“That’s sweet,” she gushed as she tried to compose herself.

After a brief pause, Meghan reflected on how closely Harry’s words aligned with how he treats her behind the scenes.

“Oh, he’s such a great partner. I feel that… I feel that everyday in how supportive he’s been and is,” she said. “But I didn’t know he said that.”

Harry, of course, was referring to Meghan’s growing slate of projects, including her Netflix show With Love, Meghan; her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder; and her lifestyle brand As Ever. And he’s been cheering her on throughout.

“There is something not to be taken for granted when you have a partner and a spouse who is just so behind you,” Meghan added, her voice cracking a bit. “I mean, H, that man loves me so much.”