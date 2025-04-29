Prince Andrew plunges into new controversy after bombshell revolution

Prince Andrew has landed in new trouble as shocking details about his link to a millionaire emerge amid ongoing scrutiny.

The Duke of York's one of the key business assets was reportedly administered for two years by a company controlled by Doug Barrowman.

Legal ownership of the Duke's Dragons' Den-style start-up competition, Pitch@Palace Global was transferred to a Barrowman-linked firm, Knox House Trustees (UK), according to BBC.

Barrowman and his wife, lingerie entrepreneur Baroness Michelle Mone, recently admitted lying about their connections to a company that secured large government contracts during the Covid pandemic.

A lawyer for Mr Barrowman said he "at no time... had any business or personal involvement with the duke".

Documents filed at Companies House show that from 2021, the nominee owner was Knox House Trustees (UK), which was controlled and ultimately owned by Barrowman until 2023.

Pitch@Palace Global remained under Prince Andrew's control despite the change in legal ownership. The arrangement reportedly followed longstanding royal practice, where assets are owned under the names of other people or companies acting as "nominees" on behalf of royals.

However, Questions persist about how he can afford to maintain his Royal Lodge mansion in Windsor after being financially cut off by King Charles. The Duke's choice of business associates has also raised eyebrows.

In December, he announced he had "ceased all contact" with Yang Tengbo, who led Pitch@Palace's Chinese arm, after UK government advice alleged Yang was a spy. Yang has denied these allegations.