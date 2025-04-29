Justin Bieber's wish to reunite with late grandpa 'soon' leaves fans worried

Justin Bieber's wish to reunite with late grandfather 'soon' leaves fans worried

Justin Bieber is going through a tough phase in the wake of the death of his maternal grandfather, Bruce Dale.

The 32-year-old pop sensation announced the heartbreaking news of his beloved papa’s passing on Saturday, April 26, with a touching tribute.

However, his one word in the lengthy message to his grandpa sparked concerns among fans.

"I can’t wait to see u again soon in heaven," the Lonely singer wrote in the caption of an adorable photo of him with the grandparent.

His usage of the word "soon" raised eyebrows among fans, with one noting in the comments section, "Did anybody catch the ‘see you soon in heaven’ ??? I hope that was just a mistake."

Several others replied to the comment, adding, "I was looking for this comment… I hope he didn’t meant too soon.."

Meanwhile, one dismisses the baseless concerns, saying, "it’s a common phrase people say to lost loved ones…relax."

However, fans remained firm in their concerns, with one weighing in, "I’ve lost a lot of people and I’ve never said I can’t wait to see you SOON. You say someday I’ll see you again or I can’t wait to see you again.. but soon is scary."

Others said that saying soon was "odd" and it caught them off guard.

It is pertinent to note that Justin lost his beloved one amid rumors about his mental well-being.