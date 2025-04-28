‘Wicked’ star Jeff Goldblum drops new album

‘Wicked’ star Jeff Goldblum drops new star studded album

The Wicked star Jeff Goldblum has released his new album, Still Blooming, featuring A-list singers in the record.

The Jurassic Park actor, who plays Wonderful Wizard of Oz in the Broadway adaptation of Wicked have recorded an album with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

The 72-year-old artist has featured his Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cythia Erivo, as well as Scarlet Johansson and Maiya Sykes in new tracks.

Grande is featured on I Don’t Know Why (I Just Do).

Goldblum shared an Instagram post announcing the song, with the caption, "JEFFIANA…finally here! I Don’t Know Why (I Just Do) is yours now, from me and my beloved friend @arianagrande. Give it a listen now."

With 'Jeffiana' referring to their combined names.

In another post he shared a picture of him and Erivo from one of the Wicked premieres, as he revealed the news of their collaboration on the song, We’ll Meet Again.

"Beyond lucky to be reunited with my wickedly talented colleague and dearest friend @cynthiaerivo on our new rendition of We’ll Meet Again, out now on my new album Still Blooming," he wrote.

According to contactmusic.com, a press release notes: "Still Blooming offers a tasteful curation of beloved jazz standards from both the Golden Era of Broadway and the Great American Songbook. "

"Here, Goldblum is the host for his talented friends, all veterans of the stage and screen, with collaborations that underscore the delicious link between jazz and pop culture."

The Still Blooming album is available to stream for listening on all music platforms.