Prince Harry 'terrified' of separation from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is reportedly gripped by fear at the idea of his marriage to Meghan Markle falling apart, royal experts have claimed.

Since stepping from royal duties and relocating to California in 2020, the Duke of Sussex, now, 40, is said to be deeply anxious about both his relationship and his wife, Meghan,43.

Despite their glamorous life together in a £12 million Montecito mansion, Royal insiders believe Harry is 'extremely scared' about the future of their marriage.

On the latest episode of The Sun Royal Exclusive podcast, Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson discussed the couple's dynamic with Royal reporter Bronte Coy and Royal Biographer Hugo Vickers.

Offering a blunt assessment, Hugo Vickers remarked: 'I hate to say it, but my feeling at the end of the day is that Prince Harry is petrified of losing her.'

However, despite ongoing tensions, Hugo noted that King Charles has not closed the door on reconciliation.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have two children five-year-old Archie and three-year-old Lilibet.



