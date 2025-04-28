Maroon 5 announces LISA collab after confirming new album

Adam Levine confirmed earlier this month that Maroon 5 is working on their first album in 4 years

Maroon 5 and BLACKPINK’s LISA are joining forces for a new song called Priceless.

The band confirmed the collaboration on April 25, though they have yet to announce a release date.

“PRICELESS FT. LISA @lalalalisa_m PRE-SAVE NOW,” Maroon 5 captioned a playful Instagram video showing Adam Levine and LISA laughing during a photoshoot.

They also dropped a 15-second teaser, featuring Levine’s falsetto and LISA rapping, “Yeah, talk is cheap boy stop it/ Got my love that’s a real big profit.”

Levine gave fans a closer look at the project by posting black-and-white shots from what appears to be the song’s music video, with director Aerin Moreno and cinematographer Russ Fraser credited on a clapperboard.

Hints of the collab surfaced earlier this month when Maroon 5 shared a mysterious photo of Levine and an unidentified woman staring at a city skyline. Around the same time, LISA teased fans with a short clip from a video shoot on her Instagram Story.

Priceless arrives as Maroon 5 prepares to release their first album since 2021’s Jordi. Meanwhile, LISA is riding high from her solo debut Alter Ego, which hit No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and fuelled her electrifying Coachella performances.