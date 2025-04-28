Dwayne Johnson saves day on daugter’s birthday with heroic move

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson just proved he’s a hero both on and off the screen after he saved the day.

Despite having no magical fishhook in real life, the Moana voice star made sure his daughter enjoyed her special day, preventing his little one from.

On Sunday, April 27, the Jumanji actor shared a video on his Instagram, marking his youngest daughter's eighth birthday celebrations.

The clip captured the 56-year-old cutting the birthday cake to serve the birthday girl, but just as he was about to cut another slice, the cake slipped off the tray and almost fell to the table upside down.

However, with his quick thinking, the former professional wrestler swooped in and saved the cake from disaster with a heroic move, avoiding any birthday disaster.

Playfully addressing the near catastrophe, Dwyane wrote in the caption, "You know I’m not letting a bunch of little girls grow up telling a story about how 'The Rock killed our birthday cake' [laughing and cake emoji]."

He also added, "Their high pitched shrieks in unison is the perfect way to spike your adrenaline! [boom and crazy emoji]," referring to the moment when all the kids shouted simultaneously when the cake was slipping away.

The proud father of three finished the post with a sweet message for his daughter: "Happy Birthday to my youngest tornado, Tia! Love you, baby [red and brown emoji]"

In addition to the birthday girl, Tiana Johnson, Dwyane shares nine-year-old Jasmine Johnson with his current wife, Lauren Hashian.

He is also a father of 23-year-old Simone Johnson, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.