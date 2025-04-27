Justin, Hailey Bieber leave haters speechless with one powerful move

Justin Bieber leans on Hailey Bieber amid heartache following personal loss

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, dismissed marital trouble rumours once and for all, sending a clear message to their haters and critics questioning the state of their relationship.

Just hours after announcing the death of his maternal grandfather, Bruce Dale, on Instagram, the Baby singer shared a series of heartfelt posts on Saturday, April 26.

Amid the emotional turmoil over his beloved papa’s death, the Lonely hitmaker also posted a new selfie with Hailey, 28, proving in a quiet yet powerful way that she remains by his side through thick and thin.

In the photo, taken from a low angle, the two-time Grammy Award winner is seen with Hailey leaning on his shoulder, exuding closeness and support.

The image quickly drew love from fans who flooded the comments with supportive messages.

"Stay strong, you both. Your strength is the love you have with each other," one fan wrote.

"In the end, she’s the one who’s there with him in his worst moments," said another.

"Having the best partner to go through hard times is a blessing [red heart emoji]," added a third.

"They love each other through thick and thin. They’re committed to each other and their family — leave them alone!!" urged a fourth admirer.

Marital woes rumours are nothing new for Justin, 31, and Hailey, who tied the knot in 2018. Recently, speculations reignited in the wake of the Sorry singer’s alleged mental health struggles and substance abuse.

However, now, those rumours seem to have been put to rest firmly as Hailey continues to emotionally support Justin during his difficult time following the loss of his grandfather.