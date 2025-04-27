Ian Anderson's honest take on Jethro Tull's biggest hit: 'I just didn't enjoy it'

Ian Anderson shares honest thoughts on playing 'Witch's Promise' live

Ian Anderson is sharing his honest thoughts about playing live on the stage, much to his fans’ surprise.

According to Far Out Magazine, the singer revealed that he never enjoys playing his third studio album Benefit’s track Witch's Promise live, despite its success in the US.

He said of the popular track, “I always found it an awkward and difficult piece to play because of the subject material and because of my own sort of feeling about the song. I just didn’t enjoy it. It’s not one that I’m comfortable with at all.”

Jethro Tull’s track from 1970 failed to impress the 77-year-old musician due to its subject matter, which revolves around a narrator who's frustrated with his traveling companion for enjoying a plane ticket he bought for them.

Drawing comparisons between Teacher and other songs in their discography, Anderson further went on to add, “They’re exactly the way that they were when I wrote the songs. I don’t have a different interpretation of them just because some years have gone by.”

On the professional front, Jethro Tull is currently gearing up for upcoming concerts across six countries in 2025-2026.