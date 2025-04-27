'Godzilla' star Juliette Binoche embraces power and legacy of aging

Iconic star Juliette Binoche embraces power and legacy of aging

Juliette Binoche, iconic star who is best known for her striking beauty and powerful performances, has recently got candid about one thing that she finds charming.

The 61-year-old French actress shared that she has become more confident with age.

Juliette has reached a point in her career where she's comfortable speaking up. Now, she confidently asks directors for more time to perfect her scenes, something she never would have done when she was younger.

The Godzilla star shared with HELLO! magazine: "When I started as an actress, sometimes I couldn't do the takes that I wanted to do.

"At the end of the day, I was replaying scenes over and over, because I felt that I hadn't gone where I wanted to go. I felt guilty and I felt: 'This is horrible.' So critical.

"Now, it has come to a time in my life where directors don't dare say: 'No, this is over,' if I want to do another take. Usually, they say yes, probably because of time and because they allow me to go where I want to go," she added.

However, Juliette Binoche teams up with Ralph Fiennes again in her new film The Return, nearly 30 years after they shared the screen in the Oscar-winning The English Patient.