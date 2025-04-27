Paul Rudd reveals how fame feels differently now than it did in '90s

Paul Rudd looks back on rise to fame in 90s

Paul Rudd reflected on his early days of acting career before the fame of the hit film, Clueless.

The Ant-Man actor, who began his career with a Nintendo commercial, opened up about how his life changed after debut film.

"I didn’t really feel so famous," This is 40 star told the People magazine. "I was a working actor and I still had a regular job when I was doing this commercial the first time."

The Friends alum added, "And then as it slowly started to, as I started getting more work, occasionally someone would say, ‘Hey, Clueless!’ or whatever."

He continued, "But it wasn’t, nothing felt so different lately."

Rudd believed that the reason nothing felt overwhelming was because "there was no social media, there was no internet everything just went by just a little slower."

The 59-year-old actor shared that he struggled and worked hard to get where he is. He "would do whatever kind of work [he] could get" to fund his acting dreams throughout the ‘90s, including waiting tables and DJing at weddings.

Since his debut role and eventually fame, the actor has worked on a list of blockbuster movies, including Romeo + Juliet, Avengers, Ghostbusters, and most recently, Death of a Unicorn.