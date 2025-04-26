Gallagher brothers secretly perform on stage ahead of Oasis concerts

Ahead of Oasis public reunion in July, Noel and Liam Gallagher took the stage together for the first time in 16 years since their 2009 fallout.

A couple of days after casually catching up on a cup of tea, the Gallagher brothers secretly took the stage at a Mildmay club in London.

The longtime estranged siblings were seen arriving at the venue on Thursday, April 24, to record a set of songs that will be featured in a promotional film for their upcoming reunion tour, according to The Sun.

The outlet also disclosed that clothing from a globally recognised sponsor was spotted being brought into the club for an ad campaign shoot at the same location.

The brothers arrived and left separately after spending an hour inside the club.

In addition, their top secret rendezvous was further confirmed after residents in Stoke Newington, north London, complained about the noise being made by the hitmakers as they took over the London's working men’s club.

While the locals complained, Oasis fans were delighted that the previously warring brothers are holding up so far.

Notably, the two brothers also celebrated Easter together over the last weekend.

On Monday, April 21, Liam took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that his brother Noel, along with his two sons, Donovan and Sonny, visited him, and they all enjoyed an "absolutely incredible" time together.

Oasis is set to play a series of highly lucrative gigs, with their first show scheduled for Cardiff on July 4.