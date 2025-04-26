Tom Hardy fears for life while filming intense thriller scene

Tom Hardy, most stunning actor who is best known for his stunt and nailing every thriller scenes, has recently admitted that he “didn’t think he’d make it” while filming an intense scene for new Netflix thriller Havoc.

Dropping on Netflix this Friday (25 April), film stars Hardy as no-nonsense detective named Walker who gets pulled deep into a world of dirty cops, ruthless drug dealers, and backstabbing politicians.

The cast also includes Luis Guzmán, Jessie Mei Li, and Timothy Olyphant. As Walker digs deeper, the streets get meaner and the fights just keep coming.

In one intense scene, Hardy admitted that he "nearly didn’t make it."

The actor shared with RadioTimes, "The Medusa fight scene was hot."

"I was wearing a thermal and a shirt, a wool shirt and a T-shirt. And it was summer.

Like, after the first 10 minutes of throwing my arms around, I was like, 'I'm not gonna make this. I'm not gonna make the day, Gareth. I think I need to cut the sleeves off this!'" he added.

Hardy revealed that he didn’t just cut off the sleeves, he ended up ripping most of the t-shirt apart.

"In the end, I just had the shirt bolero with two buttons, and then the Patagonia fleece over the top of it, and then an ice pack at the back. And then we were good to go! But until that point, I was struggling," he said.

Even though it felt like he was wearing a "sauna on legs," Tom Hardy said he actually loved every moment of it.