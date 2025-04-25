Olivia Rodrigo stuns onlookers at red-carpet event after album update

Olivia Rodrigo delights fans as she returns to the red-carpet

Olivia Rodrigo, who has been vacationing around the world, is ready to get back to work as she attended an important red-carpet event.

The 22-year-old turned heads in a white glamourous ensemble for the Planned Parenthood Gala on Thursday, April 24th, in New York City.

The drivers license hitmaker was honoured with Planned Parenthood's Catalyst of Change Award at the organization's Spring into Action Gala.

The Grammy winner’s white outfit was based on a floor length gown which gave a slight peak into her silver heels. Rodrigo paired her outfit with minimal jewellery and light rosy makeup.

While accepting the award, the vampire songstress gave a heartfelt acceptance speech in which she acknowledged the “connection” she has built with women across the world, through her music.

“When I play shows, I look out at crowds filled with young girls, and the bond that I feel with them is profound. To be in a space where we can all feel safe to be wild, emotional and carefree is incredibly powerful,” she said.

This comes after Rodrigo seemingly issued an update on her third album. Earlier this week, the singer took to Instagram and penned, "everywhere but that damn studio" in the caption alongside a carousel of pictures from her travels.

However, some fans theorised that the album is already done therefore Rodrigo is taking a break before the release.