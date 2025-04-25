Queen Elizabeth II 'managed her own death with aplomb'

A royal expert has lavished praise on Queen Elizabeth II's ability to run the monarchy, saying the late monarch handled her own death with poise and composure.

Prince William and Harry's grandmother undoubtedly approached her final days and preparations with careful consideration and dignity.

Royal author Tina Brown shared her knowledge about King Charles III's late mother's plans, saying the Queen “managed her own death with aplomb.”

Brown, in an interview with The Daily Telegraph, explained: "She planned her entire exit so there would be minimum bad drama. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if she didn’t think: ‘I’ll see in Liz Truss, I’ll kiss off Boris Johnson and I’ll stop taking my meds.’ Because it was just so perfect."

She continued: "Everything about that managed death reassured the public: the procession of that coffin, the way it was flown back, the sight of Princess Anne with it."

Princes Diana's friend also spoke of the current British monarch, saying: “Charles impeccably took over. God knows the man had been in training for 50 years. It was a beautiful transition."

She went on revealing the thoughts of the people at the time, adding: "Everybody wanted to say the House of Windsor was going to blow up, but compared to a great many things, the House of Windsor is on a pretty steady footing.”

While expressing her concerns over Harry's shocking decision of saying goodbye to the senior royal role, she admitted that the Duke of Sussex "really knows how to play the role of the prince."

However, she did not appear to be impressed any of Meghan's stunt as she gave very blunt response to a question about Meghan's new show, saying: “Every week she announces a new project. Stop announcing projects! She’s almost compulsive about announcing things and they don’t really happen. They fade and she looks ridiculous. I feel sorry for her, because she’s so lost."

She concluded: "I think Harry’s a talent that’s worth more than that. I hope he gets a life back."