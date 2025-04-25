Royal family issues sad statement after Duchess Sophie's tearful moments

King Charles III's office has shared major update after Duchess of Edinburgh broke down in tears while performing the royal duty on behalf of the British monarch.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was seen wiping away tears as she stepped in for the King, who's facing health crisis.

Sophie could not control her emotions as she appeared somber while attending a wreath lying ceremony at the Cenotaph.

The Royal family released details of the heartfelt moments on its official Instagram account alongside photos of the royal.

The Palace wrote in statement: "We remember all the Australians and New Zealanders who served and died in conflicts around the world, on this the 110th anniversary of Anzac Day.

"This morning, The Duchess of Edinburgh attended a Dawn Service at Hyde Park Corner in London to mark the anniversary and commemorate the Fallen."

Duchess Sophie got the spotlight at Westminster Abbey for a Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving to celebrate Anzac Day - a public holiday in both Australia and New Zealand.

Anzac Day has been observed in London since King George V attended the first service in 1916 to mark the anniversary of the landings at Gallipoli in 1915.

Since then, the services have become an important moment to commemorate those who lost their lives in conflict and recognise all those who have served.