Pamela Anderson’s honest views after TWO big stars replicate her 90s fashion

Pamela Anderson has recently explained how she felt to see Beyoncé and Millie Bobby Brown replicating her 90s looks.

In a new interview with InStyle magazine, the Baywatch star opened up that these tributes by the stars gave her “a little bit of confidence”.

“When I was wearing these clothes, they weren't fashionable,” said the 57-year-old.

Pamela continued, “And they weren't making headlines, unless they were being made fun of.”

For the unversed, Beyoncé offered homage to Pamela in her Bodyguard video by wearing a actress' Baywatch swimsuit and Barb Wire corset costume in November 2024.

The songstress also put a twist on Pamela’s 1999 MTV Video Music Awards attire that consisted of a pink fuzzy hat and white, waist-cinching corset top.

Another star, Millie donned a gold button-down Versace dress that Pamela previously wore in 2005 and Stranger Things star shared this in a February social media post.

Elsewhere in the interview, Pamela discussed her current personal style, which is way different from her 90s fashion.

“I want people to be able to project onto me different characters,” she told InStyle.

Pamela remarked, “I'm not just the wild woman in a rubber dress. That was fun, but you know, we all evolve.”

“I think it's really important to feel desired,” mentioned the actress.

However, Pamela added, “There's a balance, and I'm just trying to find my way. I was already so stressed out — it's such a stressful, intimidating journey to be in these rooms with these people.”

And I thought, I feel humble, I feel grateful. I feel I just want to kind of mix in and be a fly on the wall,” concluded the actress.