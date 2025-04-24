Holly Willoughby's problems escalate as ally resigns amid Pope Francis funeral debate

Holly's trusted ally has stepped down from her roles in both companies

Speculation is swirling about whether Holly Willoughby will soon head to Rome, possibly skipping ahead of the long queues to see Pope Francis, after facing public criticism for allegedly bypassing the queue during Queen Elizabeth's lying in state.

However, the TV presenter is likely focused on more immediate concerns at home.

Two of her ventures, Wylde Moon-her lifestyle brand launched in 2021 and Roxy Management her talent agency, have both undergone a notable change.

Vicky Staines, Holly's trusted ally and described as finance director at Wylde Moon, has stepped down from her roles in both companies, reported DailyMail.

She has also resigned from Roxy Management, where she and Holly were the only directors since 2020. Neither Staines nor Holly's team have commented on the departure, deepening the mystery.

A recent post from Holly's sister Kelly Foster-affectionately dubbed 'Lady Willoughby' online featured a sentimental photo with Staines, hinting at the bond they shared.

Meanwhile, Holly faces financial pressure elsewhere. A High Court ruling has ordered her and her husband Dan Baldwin to pay £337,000 in taxes by July 9 for another venture, Roxy Media.

With ITV recently announcing a pause on Dancing on Ice, Holly's professional landscape appears to be shifting once again.