Prince William takes stern step for Kate Middleton ahead of major trip

Prince William takes stern step for Kate Middleton after tense argument

Prince William appears to be putting his foot down over an important issue after Kate Middleton was left heartbroken by a tense situation.

The Princess of Wales, who has reportedly been acting determined to fulfil a request for King Charles, is now stepping back from her mission after she received a disappointing update.

Kate had been acting as a mediator between the years-long rift between Prince Harry and Prince William. The Princess, who underwent a nine-month cancer journey last year, had been making efforts to bring peace between the siblings to make cancer-stricken King finally happy to see both his sons together.

However, after Prince Harry’s latest jab at the royal family has left the Princess of Wales heartbroken, as William is asking Kate “to stop pushing this idea that they can make peace,” sources told Heat Magazine.

Harry had claimed amid his security row that the royal family had downgraded his protection in order to force him to stay in his senior working position for the Firm.

“For William, it’s a claim that’s nothing short of ridiculous, and he says it only serves to show how paranoid Harry is,” the insider told the outlet.

“Suffice to say, he’s got no interest in communicating with his brother when he’s in this headspace.”

The source noted that William is “very saddened by the situation” as he still loves his estranged brother “deep down”.

Meanwhile, Kate is in a “no-win situation” with her reunion efforts as she urged William to “soften his heart”.

“The stand-off has caused so much sadness and tension between them because William’s hardline stance has been so hard for her to comprehend,” the insider stated. “But after Harry’s latest antics, it’s hard for her to argue his case.”

The report comes at the heels of William and Kate’s royal trip to Scotland which clashed with their 14th wedding anniversary on April 29th.

Kensington Palace announced that the future king and queen are due to visit the Isles of Mull and Iona from 29-30 April, and have several engagements lined up for their tour.

However, the couple will also be enjoying some downtime during their trip.