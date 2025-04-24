Prince William wields power to keep Prince Andrew 'out of Royal role'

Prince Andrew made an unexpected return to the Royal spotlight during the traditional Easter Sunday church service, despite ongoing tension within the family.

His attendance marked the first time he has been seen at a formal Royal gathering since last year's Easter, following a period of public absence due to controversies, including his alleged ties to a Chinese spy.

Notably missing from the service were the Prince and Princess of Wales, who instead spent the holiday in Norfolk with their three children.

According to royal insiders, Prince William is reportedly reluctant to be seen alongside his uncle due to the deep impact Andrew's scandals have had on the royal family's image.

Former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond explained William's position, telling The Mirror, 'I think William is harder about this and more willing to take a tough stand against his uncle. He's determined to protect the monarchy and demonstrate that they understand the strength of public animosity towards Andrew.'

'William is increasingly a power player in the family dynamics, and while Charles can perhaps show a softer attitude, I don't think William will ever countenance a return to any form of public role for Prince Andrew.'

Sources suggest he is unlikely to ever support Prince Andrew's return to public royal duties, prioritising the monarchy's long-term credibility.