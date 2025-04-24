Katy Perry finally responds to backlash on Blue Origin space flight

'Astronaut' Katy Perry replies to haters on Lifetime tour opening night

Katy Perry has finally responded to brutal backlash she got for the recent 11-minute all-female crew expedition to space.

The flight took place April 14 carrying Katy Perry, broadcast journalist Gayle King, philanthropist and Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

Olivia Munn, Emily Ratajkowski, Joe Rogan are among many who roasted the Roar singer for her actions during and after the trip and blasted her emotional speech that netizens have called 'tone-deaf' and 'embarrassing'.

However, the Dark Horse hitmaker seemed to have a perfect response for her critics planned.

Orlando Bloom's partner unveiled her reaction during the opening night of her Lifetime tour 2025 at CDMX Arena in Mexico City, Mexico Wednesday, April 23.

The 40-year-old recreated space choreography during the show flying in the air at certain points, as reported by Daily Mail.

The Daisies singer even took a selfie with two men donning blue NASA jumpsuits.

Russell Brand's ex apparently dismissing her haters also enquired the concert attendees, "Has anyone ever called your dreams crazy?"