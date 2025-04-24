Penn Badgley’s pregnant wife debuts her baby bump at 'You' red carpet

Penn Badgley’s pregnant wife Domino Kirke finally showed off her growing baby bump as she stepped out to support her husband.

On Wednesday, April 23, the Gossip Girl alum and his wife graced the red carpet of the screening for the upcoming episode of You.

During the New York City event, the soon-mother-to-be finally debuted her baby bump in a bright red floor length flowy dress with billowing sleeves.

Meanwhile, Badgley, 38, complimented her sporting a light brown suit with a matching tie.

The seemingly happily married couple posed for several picture on the red carpet.

Among others, one showed the pair placing each hand on her lower abdomen affectionately.

The You screening marked the first time Kirke, 41, attending an event since she announce her pregnancy in February.

The two, who announce they are expecting twins are already parents to a four-year-old son James.

The announcment post featured an adorable picture of two photobooth images, one of which showed a side view of Kirke's growing baby bump as Badgley and James kissed it.

In addition, Kirke is also a mother to 16-year-old son Cassious, whom she welcomed with her former boyfriend Morgan O’Kane.