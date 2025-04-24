Ashley Tisdale shocks fans in her recent viral video

High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale gives nostalgia to fans

High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale made her fans take a double in new viral video.

The former Disney star took to TikTok Tuesday, April 22, to put up a close-up video that stunned fans due to a particular detail.

Zac Effron's former costar wrote over the short clip, "How I thought I'd look at 40 vs how I actually look".

Scary Movie V actress had used face filter to add wrinkles and bags under her eyes which she later removed to reveal her actual flawless and smooth skin.

The contrast between the expectation and reality took the fans aback.

It gave a startling realization that Aliens in the Attic star is almost 40 years old, yet she still seems to be in her 'Sharpay Evans' days.

The clip with DJ Kool's song Let Me Clear My Throat playing in the background was captioned as, "Almost 4 and still feeling 25."

Bewildered netizens were quick to respond to the video.

One social media user wrote, "Sharpay Evans will never age."

Second TikTok user exclaimed with surprise, "FORTY? Girl you were just in high school musical yesterday ???"

Third person added humour to it, “You are still 25 to me. Because if you’re 25, I’m still 15 [laughing emoji] I am not entering my 30s, no sorry.”

Another internet user commented, “OUR QUEEN NEVER AGEDS [sic] !!!!!”