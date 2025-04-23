Katy Perry shares heartbreaking news with fans

Katy Perry is all set to kickstart 'Lifetimes Tour' on April 23

Katy Perry has shared an update that might leave fans upset.

The fresh update comes just a week after Perry joined Blue Origin’s first all-female crew for an 11-minute flight into space.

The move created a stir online and drew tremendous amount of criticism for its wastefulness and silliness.

Following the controversy, the popular American singer, who is gearing up to kickstart her 'Lifetimes Tour', on April 23, released an official statement sharing the heartbreaking update about her upcoming concerts.

Katy was due to perform two major gigs in Mexico on May 1 and 2 in Mexico. But unfortunately, the shows have been cancelled.

Taking it to her Instagram, the 40-year-old shared the update with her fans mentioning that the postponement occurred due to the issues with the venue.

According to her, the Arena Guadalajara venue is under construction and won’t be able to host the shows.

She wrote, "Sadly, I learned that the construction of Arena Guadalajara will not be complete for their scheduled shows next week, which includes mine on May 1 and 2.”

The statement continued, "Last week I sent my team to the Arena to make sure there wasn’t anything we could do to make this happening but it was evident when they arrived that the venue was not ready or safe to receive my show or an audience. I wish I could fix this but it is beyond my control.”

Meanwhile, the venue promoter and owner also confirmed the news in a statement issued from Zignia Live. They apologized the attendees for the inconvenience.