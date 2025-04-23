Omar Ayub rules out talks with establishment

NA Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan. — Facebook@Omar Ayub Khan/File

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, on Wednesday dismissed claims of any ongoing backchannel talks with the establishment, reaffirming that the top priority for the grand alliance remains the immediate conduct of general elections.

In a sharp critique of the ruling coalition, Ayub accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of hypocrisy and internal conflict, citing their disagreement over the controversial canals project. “PPP and PML-N are stabbing each other in the back,” he remarked.

Responding to recent remarks by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, who had suggested that political matters could be resolved through an apology, Ayub scoffed at the notion. “Rana Sanaullah says if we ask for forgiveness, will everything end?” he questioned.

Ayub also raised alarm over Pakistan’s deteriorating fiscal position. “There is a deficit of more than Rs706 billion, how can the economy function?” he asked.

'No talks with establishment'

The opposition leader strongly denied ongoing speculation regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) backchannel negotiations with the military establishment. “There are no backdoor negotiations taking place with the establishment,” he insisted.

His remarks come days after PTI leader Azam Swati claimed that he had been authorised by PTI founder Imran Khan to initiate talks with the establishment, not for Khan’s release but for democratic restoration.

Swati stated that talks would formally begin upon the return of former president Dr Arif Alvi, who was expected to lead the dialogue. Swati had also mentioned an unproductive attempt to reach out to a prominent figure, believed to be Pakistani-American businessman Tanveer Ahmed, allegedly close to Army Chief General Asim Munir.

The PTI leadership, however, appears divided on the issue of such negotiations. While some figures have denied any such initiative, others like Swati continue to assert its legitimacy.

Ayub denies party discord

Ayub’s statements come at a time when PTI itself is facing internal turbulence. Disagreements have emerged within the party’s internal accountability committee over an inquiry into corruption allegations against former KP Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has also faced criticism from within the party ranks for allegedly implying that certain PTI members are acting disloyally.

Critics within the party have urged him to focus on the worsening law and order situation in the province instead of deepening internal rifts.

Despite these challenges, Omar Ayub maintained that there is no internal discord within PTI. “There is no difference in the party, everyone has their own point of view,” he said, brushing aside concerns about fractures in the party’s unity.