Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'celebrate' as William, Kate's son Louis turns 7

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared special message for a meaningful cause close to Prince William's heart.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex commemorated Earth Day 2025 in a new statement released on the Archewell Foundation's website on the occasion of Prince Louis' seventh birthday.

The California-based couple stated, "Today marks Earth Day, a global effort to raise awareness of the importance of environmentalism, and uplift efforts to combat the climate crisis."

The former working royals' spokesperson revealed that the Archewell team volunteered with L.A. Works and Los Angeles River State Park Partners to "help build and restore a native habitat."

The Sussexes believe that this thoughtful initiative is not only fruitful for the local community but also has a positive global impact.

Harry and Meghan's team at Archewell "assisted with planting and mulching, removing invasive species, and maintaining the greenery at a local park, adjacent to the L.A. River."

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents collaborated with the Los Angeles River State Park Partners, aiming to "protect and enhance the community, cultural, natural, and historic resources of the parks."

Speaking of Earth Day importance, the Duke and Duchess said that it is high time to honour the planet and work together to highlight the importance of "sustainability and environmental conservation."

At the end of their message, Harry and Meghan urged their followers to "take action" even if it's a small step to "strive for a healthier planet and a greener Earth for future generations."

It is important to note that the Montecito couple marked Earth Day 2025 during Archie and Lilibet's royal cousin Prince Louis's birthday.