Timothee Chalamet's mom jokes about being snubbed for Kylie Jenner

Nicole Flender jokes that her son didn't ask her for advice before making a big gesture for Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet’s mom just gave her stamp of approval for Kylie Jenner.

In a rare interview with Curbed published April 21, Nicole Flender opened up about her Oscar-nominated son’s headline-making romance for the first time, calling the beauty mogul “lovely.”

She added, “She’s very nice to me.”

Flender, a real estate agent and longtime New Yorker, also revealed her son recently made a major move (literally) to be closer to Jenner. But he did so without consulting her.

“Did he ask for my advice? No. He said, ‘Guess what? I bought a house,’” she joked, referencing Chalamet’s $11 million Beverly Hills purchase near Jenner’s home.

Chalamet, 29, and Jenner, 27, have been linked since April 2023, and she’s been a regular fixture by his side throughout the 2025 awards season. The Kardashians star was there to celebrate his recent Best Actor win at the SAG Awards for A Complete Unknown.

Chalamet revealed his mom’s reaction to his big win in an interview with Extra after the February ceremony.

“She said, ‘Don’t forget to fold your laundry.’ And I was like, ‘Really? This moment? Really?’” he recalled with a laugh.

Luckily for the couple, Jenner’s family is also on board with the romance. “They have seen such positive changes in Kylie. She’s the happiest,” the insider told People magazine earlier this month.