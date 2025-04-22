Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi lands in NYC just in time for Meghan Markle's summit

The Duchess of Sussex is slated to speak at the prestigious 'TIME100 Summit' on April 23

Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has touched down in New York just one day before Meghan Markle is set to take the stage at the TIME100 Summit.

On Tuesday, April 22, the 41-year-old property developer shared a photo to his social media of the Manhattan Bridge glowing under the morning sun, writing: “GOOD MORNING NYC.”

He proceeded to share more photos from The Big Apple to his Instagram Stories.

While it’s unclear whether Beatrice joined him for the trip, as is his plans, the timing of his arrival comes just 24 hours before the Duchess of Sussex’s high-profile appearance.

Meghan, 43, is slated to speak at the prestigious TIME100 Summit on April 23, where she’ll appear alongside Ryan Reynolds, Demi Moore, and other global changemakers.

Listed as “Duchess of Sussex and founder of As ever,” Meghan will represent her new lifestyle brand while engaging in conversations about leadership and impact.

Both Edoardo and Beatrice were last seen spending Easter Sunday with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Windsor, making this sudden trip stateside all the more notable.

TIME describes the summit as a platform to “spotlight solutions and encourage action toward a better world,” bringing together some of the world’s most influential voices.

Meghan may not be on this year’s TIME100 cover, but her presence at the event underscores her continued impact beyond the royal fold.