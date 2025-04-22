Tom Hardy breaks silence on single Oscar category for stunt performers

Tom Hardy breaks silence on one Oscar category for stunt performers

Tom Hardy has recently weighed in on Oscar category for stunt performers.

Earlier, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that they would give Oscar to Stunt Design category.

Sharing reaction to the news, Tom told IGN, “One Oscar, it's a bit too little too late in some aspects.”

“It's good, it's great and cup half full territory, but I think perhaps more is asked for,” remarked the Venom star.

Tom explained, “It's not enough just stunt design because there are so many elements that go into stunts as a department.”

The Mad Max: Fury Road actor continued, “The design element is like an umbrella for a diaspora of different groups within that world that all need to be illuminated, and understood.”

Tom pointed out that the stunt department “work hard” for people that want “to go to cinema or sit down and watch anything remotely with any action or anything beyond just the written word or the spoken word”.

“Whether it's people on horseback, cars, people jumping off buildings, people being on fire, fights, people getting run over, underwater, skydiving, whatever it is,” said This Means War actor.

Tom reflected that stunt performers are like “unsung heroes” who “put a lot on the line for that physically, and they're largely unspoken, but they do really put the thrill into film and TV”.

“I've got a lot of friends in that world, so yeah, I'd like to see some subcategories in there as well,” added the actor.

Meanwhile, Tom will next be seen in a new movie, Havoc, which will premiere on April 24 on Netflix.