Aimee Lou Wood takes dig at 'Snow White' star Gal Gadot

Aimee Lou Wood hints at 'beef' with Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot?

The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood has recently been in the news after her Saturday Night Live parody that she slammed as 'cheap' and 'mean'.

However, her recent action has garnered media's attention as it seemingly uncovered ongoing 'beef' with Gal Gadot.

Wood liked an Instagram post that called out the Justice League star on her poor acting skills.

The video clip under discussion further expressed 'empathy for crew members' who were working with her 'due to wasted time and potential financial hardship' as reported by Daily Mail.

The Daddy Issues actress threw shade at Fast Furious alum at a time when the latter's Disney film remake is drawing flak for its 'woke' themes and feud between Henry Cavill's costar and Rachel Zegler.

MailOnline has approached both Hollywood stars' reps for comment.

For the unversed, the Sex Education alum has got support on her criticism on SNL comedy sketch aimed at physical appearance of the 31-year-old.

Cara Delevingne, Jameela Jamil and Georga May Jagger, Bowen Yang – all rushed to her defense.