Meghan Markle issues exciting update after Kensington Palace announcement

Meghan Markle announced a new episode of her podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder after Prince William and Princess Kate's office released a statement about their next joint appearance.

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex shared a video clip from her meaningful conversation with the founder of Highbrow Hippie, Kadi Lee.

As per Lemonada Media, the former Suits actress sits down with the LA-based hair colourist for a "candid and soulful conversation about the early days of entrepreneurship..."

The businesswomen opened up about the "scrappy beginnings, the realities of building something from the ground up, and the quiet strength it takes to persevere" a brand.

Notably, Meghan issued an update related to her passion project after Kensington Place shared the Prince and Princess of Wales' upcoming two-day royal tour to Scotland.

The Palace stated, "The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay will visit the Isles of Mull and Iona on Tuesday 29th and Wednesday 30th April to celebrate and connect with rural island communities."

Notably, William and Kate also marked their 14th wedding anniversary by visiting the town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull.