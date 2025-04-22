PM's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah speaks during a press conference in Islamabad. — AFP/File

The Sindh government has signalled its readiness to engage in talks over the contentious canal project, with the matter now under the consideration of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as disputes persist.

“The prime minister will take an appropriate decision on this matter,” said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah. Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon, meanwhile, underlined that “whenever talks take place, they will be at the government-to-government level.”

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan", Sanaullah sought to reassure the public that Sindh’s interests would be safeguarded.

“[We do not have] any intention to steal even a drop of Sindh's water,” he said, adding that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was ready for dialogue and that the federal government was taking the issue seriously.

The minister also sought to downplay remarks made by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who had warned last week that his party would part ways with the ruling coalition if the federal government failed to address its serious reservations over the controversial canals project.

“What Bilawal said at the public gathering was said in the heat of delivering a speech,” said Sanaullah.

He urged restraint in political discourse and reminded all sides to maintain mutual respect. “There is no need to react to what Bilawal said. Statements should remain within limits, and others must be shown respect and dignity,” he added.

Turning to PTI-related issues, Sanaullah criticised the opposition party’s behaviour during prison visits. “Those whose names are on the list should go for the meeting, why do others go? They go to prison and create such an atmosphere,” he remarked, calling for improved conduct and cooperation with prison staff.

Memon echoed the federal government’s stance on dialogue and reiterated the province’s concerns. “The canal issue is of public concern," he said, adding: "Sindh government is representing the people of Sindh."

Memon said that objections to the canal project had been raised on multiple occasions and forums. “If the federal government wants to discuss the matter, it is welcome. The PPP will certainly advocate the case of the people of Sindh,” he stated.

Meanwhile, protests in Sindh on the issue continue to cause disruption. Memon appealed to demonstrators to protest responsibly. “Protesters have been requested to hold their protests in the grounds, not block the roads, the common people are being harmed,” he said.

He noted that containers carrying livestock were stuck and food items were spoiling due to road blockages. “Everyone has the right to protest, I ask the protesters not to harm the public through protests,” he added, also urging protesters not to block railway tracks.

The Sindh government, he affirmed, is trying to resolve the issue through dialogue. “We are making efforts to engage with the protesters and avoid escalation,” said Memon.