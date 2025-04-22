Pope Francis' heartfelt anniversary wish to Charles, Camilla in final meeting

Pope Francis passed away less than two weeks later

King Charles and Queen Camilla held a private meeting with Pope Francis on April 9, 2025, during their state visit to Italy, coinciding with their 20th wedding anniversary.

The meeting, arranged at the last minute due to Pope's health, was described as senior Palace official as a 'very significant and special moment,' reported DailyMail.

They added, 'We did not know until the last minute that it would be possible. But when the Pope asked if he could see the King and Queen, Their Majesties were clearly very pleased; after all, they have known him over many years and with the rest of the world, had been praying for his recovery.'

During the visit, the Pope expressed his best wishe to Their Majesties on their anniversary and reciprocated the King's wishes for a speedy recovery.

A Palace spokesperson noted, 'The King and Queen were deeply touched by the Pope's kind remarks about their 20th wedding anniversary and honoured to be able to share their best wishes to him in person.'

This encounter was particularly touching, as Pope Francis passed away less than two weeks later. The Royal couple expressed their deep sadness over the death, reflecting on the meaningful nature of their final meeting.