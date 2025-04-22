Jessica Alba, Cash Warren spark buzz with unexpected reunion after split



Jessica Alba and Cash Warren, Hollywood’s favorite couple for over a decade, have fans buzzing after sharing an adorable new photo together.

Despite their recent split, Jessica and Cash put aside their differences to spend Easter together with their kids.

The Fantastic Four star took to Instagram over the weekend, sharing a heartwarming photo with the Pair of Thieves founder, just two months after filing for divorce.

"Easter Sunday [with] the fam," the mother of three captioned the post, with fans questioning their current relationship status.

However, their recent reunion has created some buzz on the internet with questions like "family is always a priority, no matter what."

Jessica and Cash were married for almost 16 years after first crossing paths on the Fantastic Four set in 2004. During that time, they grew their family, welcoming three kids.

Jessica kicked off the Easter posts with a sweet family photo, all smiles and togetherness.

She shared a fun video of the kids hunting for Easter eggs, followed by adorable pictures of Hayes playing with baby goats. the actress also showed off some of the yummy Easter chocolates the family enjoyed.

Despite their high-profile lives, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren always kept their relationship relatively private.