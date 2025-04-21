Prince William, Kate Middleton 'deliberately snub' royal family?

William and Kate, along with their three children, chose to spend Easter privately

Prince William and Princess Kate skipped this year’s traditional Easter service at St George’s Chapel, marking their second Easter away from the royal spotlight.

According to Us Weekly, their absence “raised eyebrows,” with one royal insider calling it a “deliberate move and even a snub.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children, chose to spend the Easter break privately at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

A source told The Mirror, “They are choosing to spend time together as a family before the children go back to school.”

While the family did not attend last year’s service due to Kate’s recent cancer diagnosis, this year’s decision reportedly sparked fresh speculation.

“Everyone understood the family not attending last year when Kate was sick, but there’s been a lot of raised eyebrows at the Palace about William’s decision to skip again this year,” the US Weekly source said.

“It feels like a deliberate move and even a snub,” they added.

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the 2025 Easter service at Windsor, joined by a scaled-down royal roster, including Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

William and Kate’s low-profile approach comes as the Princess continues to recover privately after announcing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.