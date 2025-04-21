Delroy Lindo on why ‘Blade’ Marvel reboot never happened

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods actor, opened up about his possible role in Marvel’s reboot of Blade and how it never happened.

In an interview with the Entertainment Weekly, Lindo, who was once party of Marvel reboot, revealed, "when Marvel came to me, they seemed to be really interested in my input and in the various conversations I had with producers, the writers, the director at the time, it was leading into being very inclusive."

He continued, "It was very exciting in terms of the character that was going to form. And them, for whatever reason, it just went off the rails."

Lindo went on to share the comparison between his new role in Ryan Coogler’s action-horror, Sinners and his possible role in Blade.

"I’m not saying that it would’ve been an out-and-out Garvey-ite," he added.

He revealed, "Not that, but just in terms of how this man’s philosophy, his ethos, and what was driving him. He was a character who had, very similar to ‘Sinners,’ created a community, a Black community. He was a character who was the head of this community."

The film Blade was announced in 2019 and was supposed to release in November 2025. However, in 2024, the film was removed from Marvel’s calendar.