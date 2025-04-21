Amelia Dimoldenberg finally addresses rumours with Matty Healy

Amelia Dimoldenberg reveals the truth behind intimate ‘Chicken Shop Date’ with Matty Healy

Amelia Dimoldenberg set record straight on whether Matty Healy trying to kiss her during Chicken Shop Date interview was off-script.

The 31-year-old comedian and writer looked back on her 2022 interview with the 1975 frontman and confirmed that he did indeed try to kiss her at the end.

“He was definitely down to kiss me,” the Chicken Shop Date host told The Sunday Times, on Sunday, April 20th.

Dimoldenberg went on to add that she ended up kissing Healy on the forehead instead, to cool off the tension at the moment.

The Meet the Markles star clarified that dating does not factor in her life goals right now. “I’ve got my whole life to be settling down with someone. My life is very fast-paced. I’m going travelling, I’m working away, I’m doing all these different things,” she said, adding, “I feel like I’m really glad to be single at this moment.”

When asked if her interview show, which is designed as dates, would be affected by her actual love life, Dimoldenberg responded that it “depends.”

“Obviously, the guys who I’m dating need to be confident in themselves for many different reasons,” she added.

“I also just feel like maybe my working gets in the way of dating more broadly. I definitely want to create space in my life to meet someone but, at the same time, I don’t want it to be the focus of everything.”