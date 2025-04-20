David Beckham drops unexpected update amid family drama controversy

David Beckham, former footballer often called the world’s most handsome man, has stayed silent about the growing tension with his and Victoria’s eldest son, Brooklyn, despite the swirling rumours of a rift.

Despite the silence and missing appearances that sparked speculation of family drama, David seems to have quietly shut them down.

David, who has recently teamed up with UNICEF to launch a global fundraising campaign aimed at improving the lives of children around the world, shared a few pictures on his Instagram account.

After sharing cute snaps of himself and his wife Victoria in bunny ears, the star posted a throwback of a young Brooklyn, flashing a huge smile while holding a massive chocolate Easter bunny.

However, Brooklyn, eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, earlier posted pictures with wife Peltz Beckham after keeping quiet during his mum’s birthday, leaving fans wondering about their current relationship with mother.

He simply captioned: "Made amazing memories this year x [heart emoji]."

Brooklyn and Nicola look completely smitten by each other at the festival, but all those critics were a mixed bag.