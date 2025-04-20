George Clooney makes major sacrifice for his upcoming Broadway show

'Wolfs' actor to star in stage adaptation of his 2005 film, 'Good Night and Good Luck'

George Clooney, one of the big names of Hollywood, has taken a over a tricky role as his next project.

The 63-year-old is all set to star in a Broadway show next, which is a stage adaptation of his 2005 movie, Good Night and Good Luck.

The Ocean’s Eleven actor is going to feature in it as journalist Edward R Murrow.

Clooney has had an outstanding impression of him in showbiz due to his work and his looks. Now, his new project has forced him to make a huge sacrifice.

The American Philanthropist has set aside his handsome silver fox look to transform himself into character he has signed up for.

While talking about dying his hair to jet black colour, George admitted that his wife absolutely hates the look. However, the new look only has one benefit.

In conversation with CNN’s Jake Tapper, he added, "It’s horrible. The only good news is that I can walk in the streets of New York and nobody recognizes me. It’s the craziest thing.”

Ge"I’ve had this hair going for a bit and I hate it. My wife hates it. She says, `it’s not a good luck on you”, shared Clooney.