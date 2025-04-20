Benson Boone surprises Coachella crowd with shock guest after letdown

Benson Boone brings out surprise guest for 2nd Coachella performance after disappointment with crowd

Benson Boone surprised the fans by bringing out an unexpected guest for his second Coachella performance, after his guest Brian May was not received well in the debut performance.

The 22-year-old was disappointed by the crowd who was unappreciative of the legendary rockstar and got back at them during the second weekend.

The Beautiful Things hitmaker played a practical joke on audience as he brought out a life-sized cutout of the Queen’s rocker for his performance at the second Coachella weekend, on Friday, April 18th.

Following the performance, Boone took to Instagram and gushed about his special guest, May, or his cutout.

This comes after Boone excited his fans ahead of the performance by teasing a very special guest on TikTok. “Just wait till you see who I bring up for Bohemian Rhapsody today,” he said, referring to the Queen’s 1975 classic hit that he covered during both the weekends.

Boone channeled May’s late bandmate Freddie Mercury for the performance, as he hit the notes alongside May during the first performance.

The second show also included May, but in essence, in which Boone donned a Mercury-inspired cape for a dramatic rendition of the song.